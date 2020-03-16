Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $894.25 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $894,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $56.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $357.28. 1,569,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,356. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $354.01 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

