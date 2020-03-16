Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.63% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $795,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $9.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,185. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,618,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,103,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,350 shares of company stock worth $125,158,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

