Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 39,401 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,026,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,401 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $726,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $13.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.70. 17,528,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,338,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $114.68. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

