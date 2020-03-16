Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 709,556 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 709,556 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.61% of Nike worth $960,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Nike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $8.79 on Monday, reaching $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,966,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,807. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

