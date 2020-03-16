Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,285,724 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,437,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,285,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.30% of TD Ameritrade worth $618,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMTD shares. G.Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

Shares of AMTD traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,041,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.