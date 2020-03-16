Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,320 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.81% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $890,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

NYSE IR traded down $82.19 on Monday, reaching $21.25. 6,418,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,505,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

