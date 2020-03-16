Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.47% of Costco Wholesale worth $610,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

COST stock traded down $19.09 on Monday, reaching $283.18. 5,457,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,534. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

