Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 249,918 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.67% of Ross Stores worth $696,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.26.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $18.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

