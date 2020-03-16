Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,229 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 393.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $6.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.41. 9,856,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,511. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

