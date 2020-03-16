Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,692 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. 3,685,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,700 shares of company stock worth $256,424 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

