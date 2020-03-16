Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,556 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 19,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Synopsys stock traded down $17.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,624 shares of company stock worth $41,606,420. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

