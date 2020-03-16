Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 448,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

