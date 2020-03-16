Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1,197.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $31.91 on Monday, hitting $282.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

