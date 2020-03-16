Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 396.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,970,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,970,351. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $15.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.