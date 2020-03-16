Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $15.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.90. 868,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

