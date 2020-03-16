Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 168.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Nomura upped their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. 5,325,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.