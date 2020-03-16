Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,038,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,964 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.39% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $913,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 357,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

MRK stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.92. 19,852,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850,223. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $188.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

