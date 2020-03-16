Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1627 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Mexico Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE MXF traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $8.58. 116,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,904. Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

