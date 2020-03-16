Micromines Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Micromines token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Crex24. Micromines has a total market cap of $6,868.33 and $1.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.02215516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00186602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00034740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00106270 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Crex24 and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.