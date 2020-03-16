National Bank Financial Cuts Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target to C$6.50

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Crown Capital Partners stock traded down C$1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.50. 2,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million and a P/E ratio of 39.47. Crown Capital Partners has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.