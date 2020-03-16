National Bank Financial Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$9.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE ACQ traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.87. 325,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.78. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$6.09 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.