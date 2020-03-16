National Bank Financial Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$9.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

TSE ACQ traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.87. 325,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.78. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$6.09 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

