Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 37,070 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,996,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

