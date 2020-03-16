Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 435 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,516,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

