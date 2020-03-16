Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 59,005 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.61% of Interface worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interface by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Interface by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 137,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Interface by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 646,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Interface by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 422,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $526.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

