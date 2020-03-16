Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Shares of ITW traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

