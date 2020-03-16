Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 2,515 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $9.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

