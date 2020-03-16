Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 28,410 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 177.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN stock traded down $12.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.50. 12,373,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

