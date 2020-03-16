Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 43,355 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.68% of Vocera Communications worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vocera Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $301,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $71,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,566 shares of company stock worth $2,275,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 508,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of -0.01. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

