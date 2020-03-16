Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $10.29 on Monday, reaching $44.73. 2,485,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,549. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

