Nicholas Company Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,466 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.83. 1,844,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,746. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

