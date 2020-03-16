Nicholas Company Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. State Street Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after buying an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 486,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,360,000 after buying an additional 310,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $6.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,082,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,206. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $105.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.91.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

