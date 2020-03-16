Nicholas Company Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,945 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Financial Bancorp worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 852,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

