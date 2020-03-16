Nicholas Company Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,735 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.33% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCP traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.96.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

