Nicholas Company Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.50% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 225,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $388,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 767,701 shares in the company, valued at $37,302,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 751,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,891,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $7.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 395,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $977.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $69.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.