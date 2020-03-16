Nicholas Company Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 221,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 721,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141,731 shares during the last quarter.

EFT traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $10.42. 406,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

