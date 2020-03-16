Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.22% of PriceSmart worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PriceSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $696,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,231,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,621,745.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,515,500 in the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 252,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.97.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

