Nicholas Company Inc. Invests $2.89 Million in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,349. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

