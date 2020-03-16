Nicholas Company Inc. Invests $440,000 in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,250,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,028,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 177,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,857,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,325,000 after purchasing an additional 169,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 138,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 42,966,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,451,125. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

