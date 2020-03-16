Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,522,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 536,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $567,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,807 shares of company stock worth $17,387,226. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

