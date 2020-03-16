Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 19,280 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

NXRT traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.28. 505,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

In related news, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,416 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.