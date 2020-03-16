Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,476,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 706,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,799,000 after acquiring an additional 662,007 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $8.79 on Monday, reaching $66.79. 17,919,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

