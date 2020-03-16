Norwood Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NASDAQ NWFL traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wood & Company increased their target price on shares of Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, SVP John H. Sanders sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,177.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli purchased 1,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

