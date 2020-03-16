NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). NuCana also reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.20) by ($7.80).

NCNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

NuCana stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. 136,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.94. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,629,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 585,689 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 61,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

