Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $159,189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after buying an additional 585,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,155,000 after buying an additional 530,317 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after buying an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after buying an additional 426,817 shares during the last quarter.

OMC stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.