One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 253.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of OLP stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.19. 112,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,577. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $340.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $188,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

