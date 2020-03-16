Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,389,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,426 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 944,433 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476,168 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 243,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,777. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $775.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.84.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

