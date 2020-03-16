Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ORTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 243,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,777. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $775.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.84.
Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
