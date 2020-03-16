Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Shares of PFLT opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

