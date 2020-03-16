Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.75 ($28.78).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UG. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Peugeot stock traded down €0.86 ($1.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €11.04 ($12.83). The stock had a trading volume of 10,741,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.10. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

