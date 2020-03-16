Photon (PHO) Trading Down 44.3% This Week

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a total market cap of $42,985.23 and approximately $10.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Photon has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,978.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.02221328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.03359141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00652541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00657469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00088540 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00481783 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,100,209,688 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.