Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.35).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEC. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of LON PTEC traded down GBX 19.35 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 157.05 ($2.07). 3,921,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 313.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 376.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a €0.12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.06. Playtech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.